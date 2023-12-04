She helps Virginia cancer patients fight back. CBS 6 said 'Thank you'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The news of a cancer diagnosis can turn a person's world upside down. But when a former Women of Wrestling star found out that she had breast cancer in 2020 she decided to use her diagnosis to help others fight the disease.

That's why CBS 6's Genienne Samuels, along with help from Virginia Credit Union decided to say thank you to Erica Porter.

Genienne first met Erica when during CBS 6's coverage of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She got first hand experiences of how Erica and the Endorphasm Gym help people move through cancer.

"The medical community is great at treating the disease, but they're not as great at treating the entire person," Erica explained. "I am on a mission to make sure that every single person that is diagnosed with cancer here in the Richmond community and beyond, really understand the value of self care and understand that we as individuals, retain a lot of control over our treatment and our care."

Since then the gym has partnered with 2 YMCA's near major cancer centers in Richmond to offer their programs and services to patients.

This trip Genienne was met by Mindy, a woman diagnosed in 2007 with a blood cell cancer multiple myeloma.

"Mindy is a champion of all champions," exclaimed Erica.

"Erica has pushed me to do things I did not think I could do. Lifting certain amount of weights and then the other day she said to me, 'Mindy, I know you... I know I know you can do this'," Mindy explained to Genienne.

That's when Genienne decided to surprise Erica with a gift in recognition of all she does for the community.

"You already know this, but my mom, aunt, and grandmother all breast cancer," Genienne said, "My dad, prostate cancer, my other aunt pancreatic cancer. So what you're doing is so important to so many people."

CBS 6 then presented Erica with a $200 gift card for the Endorphasm Foundation.

For information on how Erica and her team can help get you moving visit https://www.endorphasmfoundation.org/.

