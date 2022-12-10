Surprising 'neighborhood sanctuary' for Richmond kids to 'invest in our future'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond's East End Boxing Club provides a safe place for young people to spend their time.

In fact, it has been described as a "sanctuary for kids in the neighborhood."

"They offer boxing, they even do football and a lot of other programs. While they think we're here to do a story on their programs, we're actually here to surprise them for our CBS 6 Month of Giving," Antoinette Essa said.

Dawn Sherry, the club's program manager, said next year the organization will be called In My Corner, LLC.

"We work with boxing, but we also offer the Eastern Tigers football team, cheerleading, as well as the East lightening track team. And also rolling out Jan. 1 will be our vocational education and job readiness training program, which we will be doing here at our location at East End Boxing."



RELATED: How this gym is using boxing to fight gun violence in Richmond

Sherry called the center is "safe haven for the youth" and said it offers programs and services to "increase the protective factors for young people."

Antoinette donated gift cards to the center to help students with equipment, fees and to "make sure that the kids get what they need."

"Thank you," Sherry said. "Can I hug you?"

CBS 6's Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.