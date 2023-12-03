Surprising Virginia church helping families in Haiti: 'I wasn't expecting this'

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Carolyn Brand is one of many volunteers with the Haiti ministry at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer. The Mechanicsville church is not only a place of worship, but a hub for their annual "No Room at the Inn" fundraiser featuring nativities from around the world.

Once a year, the congregation, friends and the community come together to raise funds for area organizations providing housing assistance and building affordable homes in Haiti.

"Haiti has my heart," Brand explained. "I went to Haiti, thinking that I would maybe help some people. And they've helped me a whole lot more than I've ever helped him."

Brand said that when she first volunteered to travel to the island Caribbean nation, she had no idea where Haiti was.

"And I raised my hand, 'I'll go,'" she said. "I feel like God sent me there for a reason. And it was to change me, to change my heart and change me."

WTVR No Room at the Inn is transforming lives in Haiti.

For more than two decades, the church has raised more than $300,000 by partnering with area charities like Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions and Moments of Hope Outreach and in Haiti, the Association Female Activists in Lascahobas (AFAL).

This year’s "No Room at the Inn" kicked off with a gala on Dec. 1. Then the with a gala. Then the display of more than 200 nativities from 31 countries is open to the public from Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WTVR Antoinette Essa and Carolyn Brand

Antoinette Essa recently surprised Brand with a donation as part of the CBS Month of Giving.

"This will be to help fund, build affordable homes for families in need in Haiti," Essa said. "And of course, some of the things you guys do here as well."

"Thank you so much," Brand said. " I wasn't expecting this. This is wonderful... every penny helps."

Click here or call 804-746-4911 to support "No Room at the Inn" and learn more about organizations transforming lives in Haiti by providing housing assistance and building homes.

The Church of the Redeemer is located at 8275 Meadowbridge Road in Mechanicsville.