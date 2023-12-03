Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

CBS 6 Gives

Actions

Surprising Virginia church helping families in Haiti: 'I wasn't expecting this'

'I feel like God sent me there for a reason. It was... to change my heart and change me''
Surprising Virginia church helping families in Haiti: 'I wasn't expecting this'
Antoinette Essa and Carolyn Brand
Posted at 10:42 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 22:42:22-05

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Carolyn Brand is one of many volunteers with the Haiti ministry at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer. The Mechanicsville church is not only a place of worship, but a hub for their annual "No Room at the Inn" fundraiser featuring nativities from around the world.

Once a year, the congregation, friends and the community come together to raise funds for area organizations providing housing assistance and building affordable homes in Haiti.

"Haiti has my heart," Brand explained. "I went to Haiti, thinking that I would maybe help some people. And they've helped me a whole lot more than I've ever helped him."

Brand said that when she first volunteered to travel to the island Caribbean nation, she had no idea where Haiti was.

"And I raised my hand, 'I'll go,'" she said. "I feel like God sent me there for a reason. And it was to change me, to change my heart and change me."

No Room at the Inn is transforming lives in Haiti.
No Room at the Inn is transforming lives in Haiti.

For more than two decades, the church has raised more than $300,000 by partnering with area charities like Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions and Moments of Hope Outreach and in Haiti, the Association Female Activists in Lascahobas (AFAL).

This year’s "No Room at the Inn" kicked off with a gala on Dec. 1. Then the with a gala. Then the display of more than 200 nativities from 31 countries is open to the public from Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Antoinette Essa and Carolyn Brand
Antoinette Essa and Carolyn Brand

Antoinette Essa recently surprised Brand with a donation as part of the CBS Month of Giving.

"This will be to help fund, build affordable homes for families in need in Haiti," Essa said. "And of course, some of the things you guys do here as well."

"Thank you so much," Brand said. " I wasn't expecting this. This is wonderful... every penny helps."

Click here or call 804-746-4911 to support "No Room at the Inn" and learn more about organizations transforming lives in Haiti by providing housing assistance and building homes.

The Church of the Redeemer is located at 8275 Meadowbridge Road in Mechanicsville.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

💰More CBS 6 Month of Giving Surprises
Taylor Scott helps feed Richmonders in need: 'We just want to say thank you' These 'warriors' help feed Richmonders without a home. CBS 6 says thank you. Surprising Virginia drivers with free gas: 'You guys just made my day' Richmond family loses dog and home within a month. CBS 6 stepped in to help out He spent Thanksgiving in a dog kennel to help animals. CBS 6 thanked him. Surprising this ‘angel’ who gives free rides to cancer patients

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WEB_CBS 6 Community_480x360.png

See the great things happening in our community