Watch Julie and Kristen 'spread holiday cheer' at Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 Anchor Julie Bragg and Traffic Anchor Kristen Luehrs surprised some people at the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The pair handed out gift cards along with an assortment of CBS 6 goodies to "spread some holiday cheer."

"You were one of the first people that we saw sitting our here. You were braving the elements," Kristen told one woman.

CBS 6's Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

