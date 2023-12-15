This Hanover County PE teacher raises money for the American Heart Association. CBS 6 helped her out

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Hanover County PE teacher who has worked to educate and exercise students and raise money for the American Heart Association was honored in the latest CBS 6 Month of Giving.

Christina Luntzer, who CBS 6 featured in a story in November, has been a teacher at Cold Harbor Elementary School for the last three years and a teacher for 23.

Along with keeping kids healthy by, as she puts it, camouflaging fitness with fun, for over half that time she has also taught them about the importance about heart health through her work with the American Heart Association's Kids Heart Challenge (formerly known as Jump Rope for Heart).

"Because one in 100 people are affected. So, if you're in a school of 500 that means five children had been impacted by heart disease. So, the education alone is worth getting the material to teach them hands-only CPR, stroke awareness, and, ultimately, saving lives," Luntzer said of her reasons for getting involved.

After getting involved, Luntzer's family became one of those one in 100 when her daughter was born with Pulmonary Atresia and did not have a working valve.

"She immediately came out, C-section, and was isolated to NICU. And she remained in isolation until she had a heart surgery at five-days-old."

Luntzer said her daughter had another surgery in the summer of 2022 for another valve replacement that was a "grand slam" and means she should be good for another 15 years.

The challenge is part fundraiser for the AHA, but also teaches kids about the importance of heart and mental health, learn the signs of stroke and heart attack, and encourages families to take an online hands-only CPR together.

CBS 6 made a donation to her fundraiser this year, which officially kicks off on February 6 and her goal is to raise at least $17,000 and to have at least 250 of Cold Harbor's 500 families take part in the CPR training.

While the campaign has not started at the school, donations can already be made here to help Luntzer and Cold Harbor reach their goal.