Their stories touched the hearts of Virginians. CBS 6 surprises them

RICHMOND, Va. -- Each November, CBS 6 partners with JFS Connecting Hearts and Virginia Kids Belong to help find every child in the Virginia foster system a loving family. And each year the kids featured capture the hearts of viewers and CBS 6.
So for this year's CBS 6 Month of Giving, Bill Fitzgerald decided to head out and surprise two of this year's featured kids and make their Christmas a bit brighter.
The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.
💰More CBS 6 Month of Giving Surprises
Creating opportunities for hundreds of Virginia Athletes. CBS 6 gives thanks They are adding new members to their families. CBS 6 wanted to get them started This teacher fundraises for the American Heart Association. CBS 6 helped her out He lost everything in a house fire. CBS 6 helped him get back on his feet They are preparing for the birth of their children. CBS 6 wanted to help out They're the future business leaders of America. CBS 6 made sure they're noticed