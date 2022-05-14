Humid weekend with some storms around

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of low clouds, fog and drizzle this morning. It will be a mostly cloudy day, but there will be some breaks in some spots. A batch of showers will move in from North Carolina this morning, with rain chances higher east of I-95. There will be many dry hours today, but as an area of low pressure tracks northward through the state, there will be some scattered showers and storms at times. Not all areas will see rain today, but the showers/storms that do develop will produce heavy downpours. It will be humid with highs in the 70s to around 80, except for cooler temps near the coast.

Sunday will be humid and warmer with highs in the 80s. Much of the day will be dry, but scattered storms will develop later in the day. The best chance of rain will be after around 4 p.m. The storms that do develop may have some strong gusts.

Monday will be warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will trigger scattered storms later in the afternoon and evening. The storms that do develop will produce heavy rainfall, and a few storms could be strong with high wind gusts.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be a little cooler and a lot less humid.

Another cold front will bring the chance of scattered storms on Thursday.

As of now, it is looking like a stretch of highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s will be around Friday through next Sunday.

