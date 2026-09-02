Heat Advisory in effect Wednesday; storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. — The hottest stretch of this week arrives tomorrow through Thursday as a late-summer heat wave intensifies.

Afternoon highs will push into the upper 90s to near 100° with heat index values approaching 103° - 107. A Heat Advisory has been issued for central Virginia Wednesday, and likely will be needed Thursday as well.

Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible each day Wednesday through Friday.

Friday will remain hot and humid ahead of a cold front, though temperatures may begin easing later in the day as the boundary pushes south.

Labor Day weekend will bring some relief from the extreme heat. Saturday through Monday will feature seasonably warm conditions with highs mainly in the low 80s and gradually lowering humidity.

Tropical Storm Edouard made landfall Tuesday afternoon and will continue to weaken as it moves northwest through east Texas.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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