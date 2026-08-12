Partly sunny Wednesday, highs near 90

RICHMOND, Va. — Skies will be partly sunny today with a high near 90°. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low in the lower 70s.
Thursday will bring a lower threat for a few scattered storms with highs in the low 90s.
Rain chances will be a bit higher again on Friday, as a front slides through the region. This will bring temperatures down into the 80s over the weekend.
We continue to track a strong tropical wave moving through the central Atlantic. This disturbance has a good chance to become our next named storm.
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