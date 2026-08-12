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Partly sunny Wednesday, highs near 90

Partly sunny Wednesday, storm chances return Thursday
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Skies will be partly sunny today with a high near 90°. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low in the lower 70s.

Thursday will bring a lower threat for a few scattered storms with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances will be a bit higher again on Friday, as a front slides through the region. This will bring temperatures down into the 80s over the weekend.

We continue to track a strong tropical wave moving through the central Atlantic. This disturbance has a good chance to become our next named storm.

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