Warm temperatures increase today and tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. -- The warmth will peak over the next 2 days. Today will be sunny, and even warmer with highs in the mid and upper 70s. It will be cooler near the coast.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, breezy and very warm with highs 75-80°. The Richmond record high is 82° from 1990.

A cold front will approach from the north on Friday, and this may bring a couple of showers, especially north of I-64. Highs will range from the mid 60s north to the mid 70s south.

The weekend will be dry and cooler with variably cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower 60s Saturday and low to mid 60s Sunday.

Our next system will bring some showers Monday into Tuesday. Some wintry weather may be possible near I-81.

