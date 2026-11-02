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Weather

Warming up this week

Highs getting back into the 70s
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted
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RICHMOND, Va. -Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Election Day will then be a bit warmer, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will increase a bit on Wednesday as highs jump into the mid and upper 70s. An approaching cold front will bring the threat for showers by Thursday afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Some scattered showers will linger Friday, with highs in the low 70s.

Next weekend looks dry and a little cooler, with highs in the 60s.

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