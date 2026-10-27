Warm week ahead and staying dry

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday brings a weak, dry front through the region only shifting the winds to the north and northeast with no other big changes. Temperatures remain above normal with no rain expected.

Wednesday and Thursday stay dry and seasonable as high pressure anchors off the Mid-Atlantic coast keeping conditions calm and comfortable.

Friday turns noticeably warmer as southwest winds build ahead of the weekend. Highs climb well into the 70s which is above normal for late October but still pleasant.

Halloween looks dry, mild, and mostly pleasant making for a great night to be outside. Some clouds may increase through the evening ahead of a weak cold front, but no rain is expected.

A more unsettled pattern arrives early next week with the best chance for light rain arriving Monday. However, any rainfall is expected to be light and limited as no significant drought relief is on the horizon through at least early November.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.