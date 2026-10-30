Warm Friday, then cooler for the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. —Friday will be sunny and quite warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, making it the warmest day in two weeks.

A cold front will pass Friday, bringing cooler weather into the region for the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cool, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Halloween trick-or-treat temperatures will start in the lower 60s, and fall into the lower 50s for much of the metro. Some 40s will occur to the northwest by late evening.

Sunday will have sunshine with highs in the upper 60s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 70s much of next week. Some beneficial rain may occur by late in the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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