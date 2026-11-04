Warm and dry weather continues Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will be another warm day with highs climbing to the mid-to-upper 70s. Clouds thicken through the afternoon and evening as the next weather system approaches from the west.
Overnight lows stay mild, dropping only to around 60 degrees.
A cold front will bring the chance for showers by Thursday afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Friday brings the most significant weather of the week. A line of rain is expected to push through with the potential for locally heavy rainfall Friday morning into the early afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible.
Rain clears Friday night as the cold front pushes offshore.
The weekend looks dry with highs in the lower 70s Saturday before temperatures return to a more seasonable low-to-mid 60s to start next week.
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