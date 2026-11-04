Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Weather

Warm and dry weather continues Wednesday

Much-needed rain is expected late this week
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted
Add WTVR as a Google Preferred Source

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will be another warm day with highs climbing to the mid-to-upper 70s. Clouds thicken through the afternoon and evening as the next weather system approaches from the west.

Overnight lows stay mild, dropping only to around 60 degrees.

A cold front will bring the chance for showers by Thursday afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Friday brings the most significant weather of the week. A line of rain is expected to push through with the potential for locally heavy rainfall Friday morning into the early afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible.

Rain clears Friday night as the cold front pushes offshore.

The weekend looks dry with highs in the lower 70s Saturday before temperatures return to a more seasonable low-to-mid 60s to start next week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

The-Weather-Authority-1280x720.jpg

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

CBS 6 Weather Authority Meteorologists
Zach Daniel

Zach Daniel

BioHead MIKE GOLDBERG.jpg

Mike Goldberg

BioHead TOM PATTON.jpg

Tom Patton

BioHead MIKE STONE.jpg

Mike Stone

BioHead JULIE WATKINS.jpg

Julie Watkins

📱 Download CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone