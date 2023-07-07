Muggy weather pattern with scattered storms continues on Friday into the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. —It's a muggy start with areas of fog giving way to partly sunny skies. Highs today will be upper 80s and lower 90s today with scattered storms possible in the afternoon and early evening. Once again these storm will likely contain heavy rainfall.

The weekend will be warm and muggy with highs 85-90. Scattered storms will be around Saturday, with a higher chance of rain and strong storms on Sunday.

A few more storms are possible Monday with highs in the 80s.

Highs will be near or above 90 the rest of the week.

