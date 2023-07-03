Watch Now
More heat and humidity, along with scattered storms on Monday

A few more scattered storms will be around overnight and again later Monday afternoon
Posted at 7:46 AM, Jul 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-03 07:46:19-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hot and humid conditions will continue through the rest of the holiday weekend, with a few storms around on Monday and while we can't completely rule out an isolated storm on Tuesday, much of the time (and area) will be rain-free. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, with the heat index approaching triple digits at times. There is a Slight Risk for severe storms out of today's batch later this afternoon and evening (2/5).

More of the same is expected through the rest of the week, with highs in the low 90s and the threat for some scattered storms increasing again from Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances will remain in the picture for next weekend, but it looks like high temperatures will dip back into the 80s.

