Two very cold mornings ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a few evening clouds, skies will be clear overnight and it will be quite cold. The wind will gradually diminish and temperatures will lower into the low and mid 20s.

Monday will be a sunny but chilly day. Afternoon highs will be around 50 and the breeze will kick up again, with gusts up to 30 mph out of the west-northwest. There will be increased fire danger due to the wind and dry conditions.

Another very cold night is on tap Monday into Tuesday. Lows Tuesday morning will average between 20 and 25 degrees. The record low at RIC Airport is 22, set in 1923. After some morning sunshine on Tuesday, cloud will be on the increase. Highs will once again be close to 50.

A warm front will lift through the region Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There may be a few isolated showers overnight, with mainly dry conditions expected on Wednesday. It will turn milder, with highs will be in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with gusty winds out of the south-southwest. Highs will be in the 70s and an approaching cold front will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be strong to severe.

Behind the front, drier air will arrive for Friday and Saturday. We're keeping an eye on another potential system that could increase our rain chances again next Sunday.