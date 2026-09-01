Afternoon highs in mid-to-upper 90s in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The heat will build over the Mid-Atlantic this week, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday.

It will be a bit muggy at times as well, so the heat index will reach triple digits at times.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

An approaching cold front will bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

The Labor Day weekend will not be as hot, with clouds lingering on Saturday and then increasing sunshine. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows in the 60s.

Tropical Storm Edouard formed overnight and will make landfall near the Houston/Beaumont area later today/tonight

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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