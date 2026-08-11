Showers and a few storms possible in Virginia Tuesday night

RICHMOND, Va. — Tonight will be variably cloudy, warm, and humid. A complex of thunderstorms moving through West Virginia will have the potential to continue to produce damaging winds as it enters Virginia tonight. The main timing for thunderstorms in central Virginia will be from 9 PM to 11 PM, if the complex maintains it's intensity.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring a lower threat for a few scattered storms with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances will be a bit higher again on Friday, as a front slides through the region. This will bring temperatures down into the 80s over the weekend.

We continue to track a strong tropical wave moving through the central Atlantic. This disturbance has a good chance to become our next named storm.

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