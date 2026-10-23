Tranquil stretch of weather continues Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Coastal flood advisories continue in eastern Virginia into tonight. During high tide cycles, water levels could reach 1 to 2 feet above normal.

Sun will mix with some clouds this afternoon, mostly in southeastern Virginia. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Lows tonight will drop into the 30s to lower 40s.

A period of tranquil weather will settle in for the next week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s, with frost possible many mornings in outlying areas.

(WTVR)

After seeing significant improvement since the summer, there were just a few minor changes over the past week in the updated drought monitor.

Far southern Virginia, near and south Highway 58, remains in a severe to extreme drought. Areas between Farmville and Danville remain in an extreme drought.

Almost half of the state is now near normal.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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