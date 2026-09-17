Hot and more humid in Virginia Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be hot and more humid than the past few days, under mostly sunny skies. Showers and a few storms will likely develop along the higher terrain in western Virginia Thursday afternoon. Most of these showers and storms will dissipate before reaching the RVA metro area. The high will be in the upper 80s.

A cold front will move through the area Friday, bringing a chance of showers and storms to the area.

Drier and slightly milder air will move into the region Saturday, with heat and humidity returning to the area Sunday. A few showers and storms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.

Rain chances will increase early next week, especially on Monday and Wednesday.

A weak disturbance east of Bermuda has a low chance of tropical cyclone development over the next few days.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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