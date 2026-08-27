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Thursday turns more humid, a few storms possible later

Turning more humid, a few storms possible later Thursday
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RICHMOND, Va. -- An approaching cold front will bring the chance of isolated storms late Thursday. The best chance for storms will be well northwest of Richmond. Storms could have some strong gusts, and there is a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms. Highs will be near 90°.

Rain chances will be a little higher on Friday. It will be muggy with highs in the upper 80s. Some stronger gusts will be possible to the southeast.

A few storms are possible Saturday with highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be hot and muggy with highs around 90°.

Highs will be in the 90s most of next week, with the potential for some mid and upper 90s.

Tropics: a tropical wave is in the eastern Atlantic. It shows a moderate chance of development. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Dolly. The list of tropical names repeats every six years, and it just happens to be the next name on this year's list.

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