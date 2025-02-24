Richmond temperatures to reach 60s on Monday and Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Plenty of sunshine will be with us on Monday, with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday night will become partly cloudy late, with a low in the mid 30s.

It will be even warmer on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A cold front will pass through on Tuesday with just some a few clouds in the sky.

It won't be much cooler behind the front, with highs in the low to mid 60s Wednesday, bouncing back into the upper 60s on Thursday.

A stronger cold front will bring the threat for some showers Thursday, followed by a cooler day in the 50s on Friday.

The weekend looks dry as of now, with highs in the low 60s Saturday and the low 50s on Sunday.

