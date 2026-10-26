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Sunshine and a little warmer Monday

Temperatures will be a bit more mild this week
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Monday and Tuesday will have sunshine with highs in the low 70s. There will be a few clouds around on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60s to around 70°.

Highs will be in the low 70s Thursday, the mid to upper 70s on Friday, and the low to mid 70s next weekend. Halloween is looking dry and mild. Trick or Treat temperatures will start around 70°, and fall into the upper 50s/low 60s by later in the evening.

It appears October will finish dry. Our next rain chances may not occur until next Monday.

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