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Mostly sunny Wednesday with some haze; highs in mid to upper 80s

Mostly sunny Wednesday with some haze
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RICHMOND, Va. — Hazy sunshine will return to the area Wednesday with a high in the mid/upper 80s. Skies will be mainly clear tonight with a low in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday look mainly dry with slightly below-average temperatures and lower humidity. Highs will generally remain in the low to mid 80s.

Warmer and more humid summer air begins to return this weekend.

A few scattered thunderstorms may develop Sunday, with additional storm chances continuing into Monday and Tuesday.

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