Mostly sunny Wednesday with some haze; highs in mid to upper 80s

RICHMOND, Va. — Hazy sunshine will return to the area Wednesday with a high in the mid/upper 80s. Skies will be mainly clear tonight with a low in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday and Friday look mainly dry with slightly below-average temperatures and lower humidity. Highs will generally remain in the low to mid 80s.

Warmer and more humid summer air begins to return this weekend.

A few scattered thunderstorms may develop Sunday, with additional storm chances continuing into Monday and Tuesday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.