Light snow accumulation possible Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Skies will be mostly sunny today, but highs will stay in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase tonight.

An upper-level disturbance (clipper) will move through the area Friday, bringing the potential for light snow or flurries. A light accumulation of snow is possible.

Saturday will be cool and dry, but light mixed precip will be possible Sunday along another cold front. Light accumulations of snow will be possible. Highs will remain in the 30s both Sunday and Monday.

Dry and cool weather will continue through the middle of next week.

