Slightly cooler Wednesday with morning fog

RICHMOND, Va. — There are areas of fog this morning, otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler today with a high near 70°.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower and mid 70s.

Friday turns noticeably warmer as southwest winds build ahead of the weekend. Highs could touch 80° in spots.

Halloween looks dry, mild, and mostly pleasant making for a great night to be outside. Some clouds may increase through the evening ahead of a weak cold front, but no rain is expected.

A more unsettled pattern arrives early next week with the best chance for light rain arriving Monday. However, any rainfall is expected to be light and limited as no significant drought relief is on the horizon through at least early November.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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