Severe storm threat Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cooler morning with temps in the 40s and 50s. This morning will be sunny, with clouds increasing this afternoon. A few scattered showers or storms are possible by late afternoon to the west, and by evening across the metro. Rain chances will be higher south of I-64. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder are possible overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will have dry hours with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible the first half of the day. A cold front will trigger a line of storms for late afternoon and early evening. These storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts. Isolated tornadoes are possible. It will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Monday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Some scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday into Thursday morning. After highs in the lower 70s Wednesday, highs will be near 60 on Thursday.

Thursday night into Friday morning will be cold with lows 25-30.

High pressure will provide fair weather Friday through next Sunday. Highs Friday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s, but should rebound to near 70 by Sunday.

