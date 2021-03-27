Severe storm threat Sunday: damaging winds, isolated tornadoes

RICHMOND, Va. -- We have the potential for some severe weather for the second part of the weekend.

Sunday will be windy and warmer with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Wind gusts 30-40+ mph will occur during the day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with many dry hours. There will be some clusters of showers and storms at times during the day.

Some showers and thunder will be possible in the morning.

(WTVR)

A few isolated stronger storms may develop by around midday.

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

A cold front will bring the threat of strong to severe storms during the late afternoon and early evening. For many areas, the window for the stronger storms will be between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

While not all storms will be severe, there will be some storms that could produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. A few storms have the potential to rotate, so isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

(WTVR)

Locally heavy rainfall will occur with the thunderstorms, but the storm cells will be moving quickly, so the heavy rainfall will not last for a long period of time.

The storm threat will end in southeastern Virginia by late evening. Dry and cooler weather will move in for Monday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

