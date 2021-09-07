Warmer Tuesday before a cold front arrives tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny today with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear and warmer, with a low in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow will likely be the hottest day of the week and quite humid as well. Afternoon highs will be around 90. An approaching front from the west may trigger a few scattered showers or storms later in the day and at night.

A few leftover showers are possible Thursday morning, otherwise it will be a bit cooler and less humid with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Lows Thursday night will be in the 50s to low 60s. Friday will be comfortable with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the 50s to around 60.

The weekend is looking very nice, with sunshine and highs in the 80s.

In the tropics: We continue to monitor a disturbance moving into the south-central Gulf Of Mexico. There remains some potential for tropical development over the next several days. Our computer models show that if anything develops, it will likely stay south of us.

Hurricane Larry will continue tracking northwest and then curve to the right just east of Bermuda on Thursday. Details can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

