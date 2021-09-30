Tranquil weather continues before unsettled pattern develops

RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect dry and mild conditions today as high pressure dominates our region. Today will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 70s. Tonight will be another clear and cool night as we fall into the lower 50s once again.

An upper-level low will drop into the Four Corners region Thursday and will move eastward Friday and Saturday. Medium range models disagree on both the speed and intensity of this low, which makes rain chances for the weekend a tough call. Current indications are that the low will stay far enough west of the area to keep dry conditions in place Thursday through Sunday. The low will merge with energy from a Great Lakes low and will become cut off from the main flow over Virginia. This pattern will bring a chance of rain to the area throughout all of next week.

Sam is still a category 4 hurricane but is expected to stay east of all land masses including Bermuda. Tropical Storm Victor formed yesterday in the eastern Atlantic, and while it won’t be a threat to land, it is expected to become a hurricane in the next few days. The last name on this year's list is Wanda. If Wanda is used and additional storms form, we will be moving to the supplemental list of names for the first time. The Greek Alphabet will no longer be used to name storms beyond the 21 predetermined names each year.

