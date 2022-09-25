Warmer today with some storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be breezy and warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will get into the low and mid 80s. An approaching front will cause some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening. Storm chances across the metro will increase after 2 p.m. The storms that do develop could have some high wind gusts.

Skies will clear tonight. Lows will be in the 50s to around 60.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

It will be cooler mid and late week with highs in the lower 70s.

Tropical Storm Ian is in the Caribbean southwest of Jamaica, and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane today. It will track near or just west of the Cayman Islands later Sunday night and early Monday. Ian is then likely to track near or over western Cuba late Monday and move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, where it may reach major hurricane status (winds over 110 mph).

The last few runs of computer models have shifted the track a little farther west, and Ian is expected to reach Florida Thursday night. The National Hurricane Center brings the center of Ian to just east of Tallahassee, but the potential landfall could be anywhere from east of New Orleans to southwestern Florida. This track will be adjusted further over the next few days.

Some of the rain from Ian could reach us by late Friday into Saturday, but that remains just a possibility at this point.

