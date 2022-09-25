Ian heading towards the United States, may become a major hurricane

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ian will strengthen into a hurricane by late Sunday as it tracks from near Jamaica to near the Cayman Islands.

On Monday, Ian will move to around western Cuba, and then move into the Gulf Of Mexico on Tuesday. Once near and past Cuba, Ian should rapidly strengthen into a major hurricane (winds over 110 mph).

Since Saturday, computer models have been trending westward and slowing the storm slightly. As of now, landfall appears to be later Thursday southeast of Tallahassee, Florida. However, the cone of uncertainty covers areas farther west and east.

The spaghetti plot of models shows possible landfalls anywhere from near New Orleans to southern Florida. Its position by next weekend could be anywhere in the highlighted box below.

Ian will be jostled between two areas of high pressure and a big trough to the north. The exact positions of these features will dictate where Ian goes, so that is why the landfall location is not definite yet.

As of now, we have a chance of rainfall from Ian later Friday into Saturday, but it still remains just a possibility.

More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Hurricane Tracker. We will have updates for local impacts from Ian on our weather page.

