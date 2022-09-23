Feeling like fall on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be sunny and breezy Friday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. There will be widespread 40s away from the coast Friday night into Saturday morning. A few isolated upper 30s are possible. This will be the coolest weather since May.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will increase Sunday with a chance of showers by the end of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Highs will be around 80 on Monday, then it will be cooler the rest of next week.

Tropics: Fiona is a category 4 hurricane, and the center will pass west of Bermuda over the next 24 hours. The remnants will head into eastern Canada this weekend.

Tropical Storm Gaston will remain in the Atlantic near the Azores.

A disturbance is tracking westward in the Caribbean, and is expected to develop further. The next name on the Atlantic list is Hermine. Computer models take this system into the eastern Gulf Of Mexico next week. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

