Severe storm chances increase Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will bring an increasing chance for rain to the area today through midday tomorrow. Most areas will receive .75 to 2 inches of rain, with locally higher totals possible west. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Blue Ridge and Shenandoah Valley through Thursday morning for the potential of up to 10 inches of rainfall in isolated locations. A broad area in the watch will likely receive 4 to 6 inches of rain. A few severe storms will be possible, with damaging wind gusts and a low chance for a tornado.

The cold front associated with this system will move through the area Thursday, bringing much milder air to the region. Expect sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s Friday through the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s in some areas Saturday morning.

Tropical Depressions Peter and Rose should both turn northward, remaining relatively weak systems over the open waters of the central Atlantic. Another tropical wave southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has a good chance to become our next named storm. The next name on the list is “Sam”.

Check out the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker for more information.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

