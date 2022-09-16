Beautiful weekend weather ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- High pressure will provide very nice weather over the next few days. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and overnight lows will be in the 50s to around 60 in many areas. Some haze is possible due to some wildfire smoke being transported into our area from the northern United States and Canada.

Temperatures will increase a bit this weekend, and it will turn a little more humid. Highs will be in the lower 90s Monday into mid-week. Our next chance of rain will not arrive until mid or late week.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona is located east of the Leeward Islands. It will track westward towards Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, and then turn slightly more northwest. More info is available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

