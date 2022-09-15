Tranquil weather continues Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- High pressure will provide very nice weather over the next few days. Highs will be in the lower 80s, and overnight lows will be in the 50s to around 60 in many areas.

Temperatures will increase a bit this weekend into the first half of next week, and some 90-degree weather will return towards the end of the 7 day forecast. Our next chance of rain will not arrive until mid or late week.

Tropics: Tropical Depression Seven is located east of the Leeward Islands, and is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Fiona. It will track westward towards Puerto Rico, and then near the Dominican Republic and Haiti. More info is available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

