One more hot, humid day in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- We’ll have one more hot and humid day today as a cold front slowly approaches the area from the northwest.

Today will be partly cloudy and humid with a high close to 90° as the cold front will not move into central Virginia until early tomorrow. This front will bring a chance for showers late tonight into early morning and a few storms to the Piedmont and Tidewater Thursday afternoon through Friday. The front will slow down and eventually wash out over the area.

Temperatures will be milder Thursday through Saturday, but will return to above normal Sunday through at least the middle of next week.

Nicholas is now a tropical depression and continues to produce dangerous flooding over southeast Texas and Louisiana, with the potential for widespread flooding into southern Mississippi, Alabama, and western Florida through the end of the week.

Check out the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker for more information.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

