Muggy today with more storms around

RICHMOND, Va. -- A batch of showers and storms will track northward through the region over the next few hours. Today will stay muggy with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will be possible for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Localized heavy rain will continue to be a threat, and a few gusty storms are possible.

Monday and Tuesday will bring variably cloudy skies, with the chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Rain coverage will not be as significant as this weekend. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.

A cold front will bring an increased chance for some storms on Wednesday. Behind this front, it will be cooler and less humid for the end of the week. Highs will be 75-80, with lows in the 50s. A few readings in the upper 40s are possible Friday and Saturday mornings in outlying areas.

Hurricane Lee is located about 200 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Winds will remain in excess of 100 mph the next few days, keeping it a category 2 or 3 hurricane.

The storm has been slowing down a bit, and will be located east of the Bahamas by Thursday. It is expected to track between the east coast and Bermuda, with the path more likely closer to Bermuda.

While there is good model consensus this takes place, there's still a high degree of uncertainty due to several factors coming into play (a trough of low pressure to its west, and an area of high pressure to the east). Some model data suggests it could threaten New England or eastern Canada. Regardless of the exact track, coastal areas along the entire East Coast will feel impacts with high surf and dangerous rip currents, along with some beach erosion.

Tropical Storm Margot remains over the east-central Atlantic. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it gradually tracks northward over the open waters of the Atlantic.

