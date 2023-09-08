Gradually getting cooler with more storms possible throughout the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will be a little less hot, with highs in the low to mid 90s. There will be a better chance of scattered storms, especially during the evening. Rain chances will be higher west of Interstate 95. We are under a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe storms, and northwestern Virginia is under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5). Storms that do develop will have very heavy rainfall and the potential for some strong gusts.

Scattered storms will be possible over the weekend, and it will be cooler with highs in the 80s. Due to the scattered nature of the storms, some locations may stay dry through the weekend, while others may see storms each day.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s most of next week.

Hurricane Lee is located about 700 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and has become a category 5 hurricane.

The forecast path brings it northeast of the Bahamas early next week. The majority of the computer models bend the storm between the east coast and Bermuda, but the storm definitely bears watching.

Tropical Storm Margot is near the Cape Verde Islands. It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane, but stay in the far eastern Atlantic.

More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

