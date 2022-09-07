Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with more clouds this afternoon. A disturbance will trigger scattered showers and storms, with higher rain chances west of I-95. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Most areas will be mainly dry Thursday through Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances increase Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tropics: Danielle is in the northeastern Atlantic, and will pose no issues to land over the next few days. Hurricane Earl is located south of Bermuda. It will become a major hurricane and track just southeast of Bermuda. Two additional tropical waves will be watched this week in the eastern Atlantic. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

