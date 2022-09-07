Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Isolated showers and storms possible Wednesday afternoon

Morning Weather Sept. 7 with Meteorologist Julie Watkins.
Posted at 7:21 AM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 08:29:12-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with more clouds this afternoon. A disturbance will trigger scattered showers and storms, with higher rain chances west of I-95. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Most areas will be mainly dry Thursday through Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Rain chances increase Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tropics: Danielle is in the northeastern Atlantic, and will pose no issues to land over the next few days. Hurricane Earl is located south of Bermuda. It will become a major hurricane and track just southeast of Bermuda. Two additional tropical waves will be watched this week in the eastern Atlantic. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone