More clouds today with a slight chance of showers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Labor Day will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s. Skies will be partly sunny to start, then mostly cloudy. There's the threat for an isolated thunderstorm or two later in the day. Rain chances will increase overnight into Tuesday.

There will be some showers and storms around on Tuesday as an approaching front moves into the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday will be a little cooler with highs close to 80. There will be the threat for a few lingering showers and possibly even a rumble of thunder.

It will turn a little less humid Thursday into Friday. As of now, it looks like we might be rather dry next weekend, although rain chances will slowly increase by later Sunday.

In the tropics, Hurricane Danielle is in the northern Atlantic, west of the Azores. It will track to the northeast, eventually moving towards the UK later this week. Tropical Storm Earl is located northeast of Puerto Rico. It is expected to turn to the north and northeast over the next few days. It will become a hurricane, tracking southeast of Bermuda. There is the possibility it will become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season. A tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic, may have a shot at some development over the next five days. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

