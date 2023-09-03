Heat intensifies this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temps are in the 50s & 60s this morning.

Today will be mostly sunny, hotter and a touch more humid. Highs will break 90 in most locations away from the coast.

The heat will intensify on Labor Day, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s. The record high at RIC is 95 set in 1970. The heat index could break 100.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be even hotter, with highs between 95 and 100, with a heat index 100 or higher. The record high at RIC is 100 from 1954 on Tuesday, and 102 from 1954 on Wednesday.

Highs will stay in the low to mid 90s Thursday and Friday. An isolated storm or two is possible Thursday, with some scattered storms on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be back in the 80s next weekend.

The tropics remain very active, as we near the statistical peak of hurricane season on September 10.

Tropical Storm Gert is in the central Atlantic and should weaken. Tropical Storm Katia is in the eastern Atlantic and will remain there.

There is a strong tropical wave that has moved off the west coast of Africa into the eastern Atlantic. This system has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm during the next week. Computer models take the system towards or just north of the Caribbean over the next 7-10 days. If it becomes a tropical storm, it will be named Lee.

More details about all of the tropical activity can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

