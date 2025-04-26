Some showers and storms today, but many dry hours

RICHMOND, Va. -- A batch of showers and possibly a rumble of thunder will track across the region this morning.

There will be a lull around midday with some breaks in the clouds for the early afternoon.

An approaching cold front will trigger widely scattered storms this afternoon into early this evening. Storms will not impact everyone, but the ones that develop could have strong gusts. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Skies will clear tonight with lows in the 40s.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be mainly in the low to mid 40s, but some isolated upper 30s are possible.

Monday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered storms will be around at times Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the 80s.

Next weekend will be cooler with highs in the 70s.

