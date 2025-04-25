Above-normal temperatures continue ahead of Saturday storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- A few scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday afternoon, with the best chance occurring well west of Interstate 95. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance of showers in the morning. Variable cloudiness is expected in the afternoon with a chance of widely scattered storms. Not all areas will see storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Sunday will be sunny and cooler, with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Monday, and the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some scattered storms will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.