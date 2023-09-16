Sunny today, some showers to end the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are clear this morning, and temps are cooler than yesterday, with mid 40s to mid 50s.

Today will be another sunny day with low levels of humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Clouds will increase later tonight. Lows will be in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Clouds will continue to increase and thicken on Sunday as it turns a little more humid. There will be the chance of some showers in the morning, mainly well north and west of Richmond, with the highest rain chances near I-81. Rain chances will increase in the metro by late afternoon or early evening. Highs will be in the lower 70s far northwest to the mid 80s far southeast.

Showers will continue Sunday night. Rainfall will likely total 1/4" to 1/2" for most locations, but a few spots will see higher totals, especially well northwest of Richmond.

Many areas will be dry by daybreak Monday, but a few showers may linger near the coast through mid-morning. Skies will turn partly cloudy with highs 75-80.

It will remain dry Tuesday though Friday with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and lows in the 50s. Our next chance of rain may not arrive until next Saturday or Sunday.

Tropics:



Lee will move through Nova Scotia today

Margot will weaken in the northeastern Atlantic

Tropical Depression 15 will become Tropical Storm Nigel in the central Atlantic. It is forecast to curve east of Bermuda as a hurricane.

Another tropical wave coming off western Africa may develop further over the next 7-10 days.

More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

