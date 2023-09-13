Early fog and more showers later in the day

RICHMOND, Va. -- Areas of fog will give way to partly sunny skies. A secondary front will bring another chance for showers and storms this evening. This front will keep high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A second cold front will bring a reinforcing shot of mild and dry air. Skies will clear by Thursday morning.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, with lows in the 50s both Thursday and Friday. A few readings in the upper 40s are possible Friday and Saturday mornings in outlying areas. We'll have highs back in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday, with a few showers possible Sunday afternoon.

Hurricane Lee remains a major hurricane and is located several hundred miles north of Puerto Rico. The storm's movement is expected to turn northward today and slowly weaken. It should then track west of Bermuda by Friday. Some model data suggests it could threaten New England or eastern Canada this weekend. Regardless of the exact track, coastal areas along the entire East Coast will feel impacts with high surf and dangerous rip currents, along with some beach erosion.

Hurricane Margot will continue to track north over the open waters of the Atlantic and slowly weaken to a Tropical Storm.

A tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a named storm in the next 7 days. The next name on the list is "Nigel". More details can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

