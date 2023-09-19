Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonal. Enjoy!

Posted at 9:03 AM, Sep 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-19 09:03:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be very sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with a low in the mid 50s.

A stretch of dry weather is expected through the work week, with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows mainly in the 50s.

An area of low pressure developing off the East Coast will bring somewhat unsettled conditions this weekend, with variable to considerable cloudiness, breezy conditions at times and some scattered showers.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel is tracking to the northwest but is expected to turn north and northeast, well east of Bermuda. There are no other significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin at this time.

More details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone