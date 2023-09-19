Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonal. Enjoy!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be very sunny and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with a low in the mid 50s.

A stretch of dry weather is expected through the work week, with afternoon highs in the low 80s and overnight lows mainly in the 50s.

An area of low pressure developing off the East Coast will bring somewhat unsettled conditions this weekend, with variable to considerable cloudiness, breezy conditions at times and some scattered showers.

In the tropics, Hurricane Nigel is tracking to the northwest but is expected to turn north and northeast, well east of Bermuda. There are no other significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin at this time.

