Today will be the hottest day of the week, plus areas of morning fog

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of dense fog around through 8-9am. Today will be the hottest day for at least a week, with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers and storms will be possible late in the day, but the threat for any severe weather will be very low.

A cold front will bring a few more showers and storms on Wednesday. Behind this front, it will be cooler and less humid for the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80, with lows in the 50s. A few readings in the upper 40s are possible Friday and Saturday mornings in outlying areas.

Hurricane Lee remains a major hurricane and is located several hundred miles north of Puerto Rico. The storm's movement has slowed down and it is expected to remain well east of the Bahamas before making a northward turn, probably on Wednesday. It should then track west of Bermuda by Friday. Some model data suggests it could threaten New England or eastern Canada this weekend. Regardless of the exact track, coastal areas along the entire East Coast will feel impacts with high surf and dangerous rip currents, along with some beach erosion.

Hurricane Margot will continue to track north over the open waters of the Atlantic.

There are two new areas of concern in the eastern Atlantic. One is a rather weak, disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. This area has very low chance (10%) of development over the next few days. A tropical wave entering the eastern Atlantic off the west coast of Africa has a greater chance for development and we'll monitor it closely this week.

