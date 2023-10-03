Early fog for some in Richmond, then mostly sunny

RICHMOND, Va. -- High pressure will be in complete control of our weather for the next several days.

After areas of fog, skies will be mainly sunny today and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. A few clouds will roll in on Thursday, with highs still around 80.

More clouds will arrive Friday, and there may be a few showers late in the day.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80. A cold front will bring the possibility of a few showers Friday night into Saturday morning. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Even cooler air moves into the region next Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the 60s, and lows will be in the 40s.

In the tropics: Phillipe is located to the east of the Lesser Antilles. The storm will track northwest and then northeast, staying east of Bermuda. Little strengthening will occur over the next 2 days.

More information is available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

